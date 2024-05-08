Mystery surrounds the closure of Cotehele in the Tamar Valley, after a film crew were spotted there, writes Alex Smith.
The stately home owned by the National Trust has been closed from Tuesday (May 7) until May 15, sparking some discontent among regular visitors.
Some people have taken to social media to ask why the closure lasts so long, and covers the whole site, with a blanket closure of the house, mill, garden shop cafes, gallery bookshop. toilets, quay and all car parks.
The National Trust was not able to reveal exactly what is being filmed due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Rumours abound however, with one local resident suggesting that streaming giant Netflix might be involved in the deal.
Locals have been recruited to be extras playing soldiers, it is understood.
A National Trust spokesperson: “We have signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the production company meaning we are legally not allowed to share what they are filming.
“We thank our members and visitors in advance for their patience and support whilst Cotehele is closed. Filming like this generates significant income and helps us to continue to protect and maintain Cotehele for future generations to come.”
The Grade I listed building has previously been used for the filming of Trevor Nunn’s 1996 adaptation of Twelfth Night, a romantic comedy by William Shakespeare.
The manor house on the banks of the River Tamar is extraordinarily picturesque, built of rambling granite and slate, and featuring a number of formal gardens, including an Italian garden terrace.
The house dates back to somewhere around 1300, with various alterations being made over the course of the centuries.