THE BUNTING has gone up for the King’s Coronation in Tavistock with a total of 900 flags bringing a festive flourish through the centre of town.
A team from Tavistock Lions and Tavistock Town Council works department started bright and early on Tuesday morning to put up the bunting in Duke Street and Brook Street. The work was due to continue yesterday in West Street.
Lion Steve Hipsey said: ‘We usually start at 6am and we finish by 8am because by then the streets are getting busier and the cherry picker does block the road. We’d like to thank road users for their forbearance.’