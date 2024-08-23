Saturday, Aug 31 – Nos Lowen Cornish dance night; Sunday, Sept 1 – Theatre drama: The Silver Ball; Monday, Sept 2– Music Session; Tuesday, Sept 3 – Cornish Folk Tales, Kernow Kino – ten short films; Wednesday, Sept 4 – Theatre puppet show, Shout (singing in Cornish and English); Thursday, Sept 5 – Meet the Authors, The Prophecy of Merlin – A story with music; Friday, Sep 6 – Gorsedh Seminar on the latest Cornish cultural developments, Gorsedh Awards and Social with a performance from Richard Trethewey; Saturday Sep 7 – Stalls, entertainment and refreshments, with Callington Town Band, Cornwall Youth Choirs, Kelliwik Golowi and Cornish Wrestling, Gorsedh Bardic Ceremony and in the evening the Gorsedh Concert At 2pm the annual Gorsedh ceremony will be held in the grounds of Callington Community College.