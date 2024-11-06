Writer and historian Simon Dell is giving a talk on conscientious objectors, during The Great War 1914-1918, at Tavistock Guildhall at 7pm on Thursday, November 14. Known as the ‘conchies’, they were held in Dartmoor Prison at Princetown Work Centre. The talk, based on his book The Dartmoor Conchies, is free, but donations to the Tavistock Guildhall Heritage Centre are welcome.