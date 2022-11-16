Concern at county network changes

The Caradon Community Network covers eight parishes of Callington, Calstock, Linkinhorne, Pillaton, South Hill, St Dominick, St Ive and St Mellion. The Caradon network consists of a Community Network Panel. The panel includes Cornwall Councillors and representatives from town and parish councils within the area. The priorities in the parishes are decided by the panel. The panel work together on issues such as highways, policing, the health service and allows partners to talk to one group and the panel can then disseminate that information out to the local population.