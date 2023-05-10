A RELUCTANT decision has been made by councillors to support a developer’s proposal to reduce the number of affordable homes on a Calstock site to ensure the scheme comes to fruition.
The planning application submitted by developers of Bridge View, a new housing site on Church Lane has been a contentious issue for the past five years when in 2018 consent was granted for 33 homes on the basis that 15 would be affordable including five self build homes.
Last week, Calstock Parish Council’s planning committee supported the application from developers to reduce the number of affordable houses on the site from 15 to 10, on the basis that it felt it was time for the uncertainty to end and that it wished to secure these affordable homes for local families.
The developer appealed for a reduction in affordable homes last year over concerns about financial viability and not being about to afford to include the original 15 homes.
The reduction in the affordable homes percentage mix to 10 complies with Cornwall Council’s current policy that new developments must have 30% affordable housing.
The appeal to amend their original planning application was rejected by Cornwall Council last year. The application came to back to the table at the advice the Planning Inspectorate.
The developer claims that the years of delays and the difficulty the site has posed for construction has impacted the viability of the scheme and they looked to the parish council to support the new application.
Part of the planning application was also for approval of changes to a select number of the proposed units, these being changes to the units’ appearance/details.
At the most recent Calstock Parish Council meeting, councillors debated the proposal to reduce the affordable housing mix with some councillors knocking heads over accepting the deal on the table which would result in a reduction in the number of affordable homes for local people from 15 to 10.
Calstock ward councillor, Alastair Tinto said: ‘Since the beginning this has been a very disputed application. There were about 132 public comments on the original application with about half of them in support of the application and half opposed.
‘The parish council and I sided with it. That was not a popular decision. Many people said I was naive, they said down the line you will be asked to approve a lesser number, and here we are.
‘I can’t support the application because: the original application was supported very largely because it offered 15 affordable dwellings.
‘I think we owe it to our community to say we want 15 affordables.’
Cornwall and parish councillor Dorothy Kirk felt however, that while the deal on the table was a compromise, it would at least allow the community to get some affordable homes.
‘There were three sites put to the community and the community chose this one. I personally and many others were not happy building in the AONB. The initial allocation of affordable housing was more generous than those specified by the requirements.
‘There have been major issues on this site which have incurred major expenditure.
‘What we have here is the possibility for ten homes for local people. It won’t end here. I want these affordable homes for local people. I would support this application on that basis. This is a compromise, but it gives us affordables.’
Cllr Wakem agreed with Cllr Kirk’s view that the priority was to secure the ten affordable homes for local people.
He said: ‘Local young families can’t afford to stay here. All the primary schools are struggling for numbers.
‘If we support rental accommodation for families, it will support the schools, the railway, the bus service.
‘I think what’s on the table now is a good deal for the local people.
‘People in Calstock want closure. Once it’s done it’s going to be an asset.’