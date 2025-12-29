Police are appealing for witnesses to a possible dog attack when a second dog was hurt on western Dartmoor last weekend.
It has been reported that a dog out of control was responsible for injuring another dog on Saturday, December 27.
A police statement says: “We received a report of a Belgian Malinois dog out of control between Burrator and Sheepstor at approximately 2pm hours on Saturday, December 27.
“During the incident another dog has been injured. If you witnessed anything or have information regarding this incident please call us.”
Witnesses or anyone with any information which can help police investigate the circumstances of the alleged attack, are asked to contact 101 or make contact with Devon and Cornwall Police quoting occurrence number 50250285314.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.