An annual Christmas appeal to give families hit by the cost of living has been declared a success.
Tavistock Rotary Club’s Christmas Toy Project handed out donated toys at Tavistock Methodist Church.
Christine Ellis, Rotary Club spokesperson, said: “As usual the people of Tavistock came up trumps with providing gifts for the toy project. We had a wide range of new and nearly new gifts this year, covering birth to 12 years.
“One mum said she was worried that her children would have nothing to open Christmas Day, because dad was out of work and they were struggling with the cost of living.”
Remaining toys will be taken to Ukraine. Project supporters were Cyril Worth Removals, Tavistock Methodist Church, Tavistock Library and Tavistock Carpets.
