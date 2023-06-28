Cathy joined TASS to help organise its befriending service which provides a regular home visitor to give isolated residents social contact. She then moved onto outreach work which initially concentrated on drop-ins and villages, but has widened to support people in the wider Tavistock area: She said: ‘I now work mostly one-to-one with people and visit them in their homes in response to referrals from other agencies or to individuals which come to us direct.