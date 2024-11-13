Okehampton Community Kitchen is asking for donations to support those living in poverty during winter.
The independently-owned foodbank and kitchen opened their doors after Covid, but due to the cost of living crisis they’ve received less donations and more demand for meals.
Although contributions tend to be higher during Christmas, the organisation receive significantly less donations before and after the festive season which is when those living in food poverty need it more.
Rebecca Green, founder of Okehampton Community Kitchen, said: “It looks like we have a lot of food but we’ve had 29 people come in in two days and there’s not enough food to sustain everyone over the winter months.
“The cost of living crisis has been a nightmare because the people we had donating food now aren’t financially able to.”
The kitchen located on 3 East Street, offers a sustainable solution to food poverty by providing recipes, three-day food packages and cooking equipment such as slow cookers.
Rebecca explained that she started the Okehampton Community Kitchen after living in food poverty herself.
She said: “I saw first hand how access to affordable food isn’t always possible for people, I hate to think that there’s people still living like that now.
“We come across so many pensioners that are eating sandwiches because they can’t afford to have heating on and have food, that’s when we come in and support those who need it.”
The Community Kitchen are also hosting a free Christmas event at Okehampton College on Christmas and Boxing Day with bingo and festive activities.
Okehampton Community Kitchen are open Monday 10am-12pm, Wednesday 10am-12pm and 6pm-8pm and Friday 9am-11am.
Donation points in Okehampton are at Lidl, Co-op and the Well-being Cafe. They are asking for food, hygiene products, pet food and cleaning items.