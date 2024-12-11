THE local church sparkled as around 175 visitors attended opening night at Callington’s Christmas Tree Festival.
The event at St Mary’s Church featured performances from Callington Town Band, Callington Primary School and Community College students, Sarah Gard and St Mary’s Choir, and the under-18s of Callington Amateur Dramatic Society.
Forming a twinkling backdrop to the entertainment were the 28 trees provided by local businesses, clubs, groups and charities, each decorated uniquely to reflect its sponsor.
“We had a hugely successful night,” said Rebecca Giles, who chairs the event and fundraising committee. “The trees will be on display until Friday, December 20. Members of the public are encouraged to vote for their favourite tree and the top two will each win a hamper.”