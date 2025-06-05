RHS GARDEN Rosemoor is set to celebrate the 35th anniversary of its Festival of Roses.
The event runs from Saturday, June 14 until Sunday, July 13 and features the largest collection of roses in the South West.
There will be more than 200 different varieties and over 2,000 specimens at the gardens just south of Torrington.
“Mild spring weather, with intervals of rain followed by plenty of sunshine, have brought ideal growing conditions for these popular but prickly plants,” a spokesperson said.
“Roses have always been at the heart of these horticultural gardens – the clue is in the name!
“When the gates opened on June 1, 1990, roses formed the first ornamental plantings in two dedicated gardens, outlined by more than 1,200 hedging yews which, back then, were dwarfed by the roses.
“Created to test the resilience of different rose varieties in the unique climate of the Torridge river valley, North Devon, it is clear to see the experiment has been a success.
“These beautiful plants have thrived within the shelter of their now tall yew walls, through the hard work and dedication of the succession of teams who have tenderly cared for them over the decades.
“The Queen Mother’s rose garden features a spectacular number of hybrid tea roses and floribundas, arranged in a dazzling colour wheel pattern.
“The shrub rose garden, by contrast, is a gorgeous informal display of interwoven roses, herbaceous perennials and annuals.”
Visitors can join a weekly rose tour every Tuesday at 12pm throughout the festival.
There will also be a rose-themed craft and food fair, featuring some of the best artisans in the West Country, plus a schedule of live music, during ‘Rose Weekend’ from Friday, June 20 to Sunday, June 22.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.