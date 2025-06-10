An environmental double bill is scheduled for this Thursday, June 12 at Calstock Arts.
The free event will focus on two recently-released environmental themed films, Balancing the Scales and Farming the Flood.
The first film explores the delicate balance between beaver restoration and conservation of migratory fish populations. Through candid interviews with leading experts, this film reveals the opportunity beavers create and the unique challenges they introduce in our modern landscapes.
The film is narrated by Joanna Lumley and produced by Cornwall-based documentary filmmaker Nina Constable who specialises in conservation and factual storytelling.
The second film on the evening, Farming the Flood, is a documentary that follows upland farmers as they implement natural on-farm solutions to manage water, improve soil health and enhance biodiversity.
Co-directed by filmmaker Harrison Wood and regenerative farmer Nick Viney, the film highlights how working with natural processes, often funded by government and private grants, can safeguard communities while providing farmers with new sources of income.
By focusing on real-world examples, the documentary empowers farmers and landowners with the knowledge and financial resources to become climate resilience leaders.
Nick Viney is a West Devon borough councillor as well as regenerative farmer and independent nature recovery consultant, and co-produced Farming the Flood. She will be on hand to answer questions on the night.
The venue is restricted to 60 spaced with entry by free ticket. Go to www.calstockarts.org for more information.
