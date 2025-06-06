Don't fall victim to the 'Fatal Five' is the request from Devon and Cornwall Police after a string of serious collisions across the two counties.
The collisions have prompted an appeal to be aware of the dangers on our roads after Devon and Cornwall Police attended a number of incidents, some of which proved fatal, with several of the people who died being below the age of 25.
The five main causes of serious injuries and deaths on the region’s roads are known as the ‘Fatal Five’, and include: driving at an excessive speed, not wearing a seatbelt, driving while using a mobile phone, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and not being physically or medically fit to drive.
Dean Drury, Chief inspector of Devon and Cornwall Police’s Roads Policing Team, said: “There has been a significant number of very serious collisions on Devon and Cornwall’s roads recently. Due to the good weather we have been having we have seen more people out on our roads.
“Tragically some of these collisions have resulted in a tragic loss of life, including several young people, which has been devastating for the families and friends of those involved. These people are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.
“The vast majority of road users in Devon and Cornwall are safe, responsible and respectful – and I would urge everyone to consider the implications of not driving or riding safely and what can happen when you don’t.
“Please do not think it won’t happen to you, as things can change in a split second. Please drive safely and consider other road users, especially those who are more vulnerable such as pedestrians, horse riders, cyclists and motorcyclists.”
