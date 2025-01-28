A group of amateur artists have been thanked for restoring a damaged community mosaic celebrating Tavistock’s history.
The Tavistock community mosaic was painstakingly relaid piece by piece to restore it afresh after years of weathering caused the plywood backing to be soaked with rain and the tiny tiles to fall off.
Tutor Andy Cairns, of West Devon Art Workshops, and a group of volunteers spent six months repairing it methodically. It was rehung and unveiled at a ceremony in Tavistock Pannier Market with Tavistock mayor Cllr Paul Ward.
Cllr Ward said: “I’m so pleased to see this mosaic back in its rightful place for everyone to admire. It’s been a great achievement by volunteers who spent months repairing it by taking it apart and replacing parts and relaying it. It looks much better now and good enough for a Roman villa!
“I hope the volunteers have enjoyed learning new skills for life. This was originally created as a tribute to Tavistock’s past by an artist and the community and has been given a new lease of life again by the community.”
The mosaic was erected in 2006 at the market after being designed by professional artist Emma Spring and created by people from all backgrounds. The mosaic features locations of archaeological and industrial, commercial buildings and schools sites that have existed since the 1830s.
Andy said: “Although I led this project, it was the volunteers who should take all the credit. They’ve been very dedicated and enthusiastic quick learners. I’ve really enjoyed our journey on this and I hope it’s been as rewarding for them as it was for me.”
Volunteer Jenny Picton said: “I loved working on the mosaic. It’s creative and therapeutic and very rewarding to do something everyone can enjoy.”
The mosaic’s new English oak frame was made by Ian Lashbrook and Andrew Holman for Tavistock Town Council.