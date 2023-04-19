THE Gunnislake Community Matters group is hosting an open meeting inviting local residents to come along and have their say on the evening of Wednesday, May 31.
The meeting will take place at the Woodland Centre on Woodland Way, beginning at 7.30pm and serves as an opportunity to find out more about what the community matters group has been up to in and around the village, including plans to register the group as a charity with members.
It is also an opportunity for residents to put forward suggestions and ask any questions they would like to.