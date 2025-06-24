Charlotte Smith, lead on hunting campaigns for Protect the Wild, said: "Our annual hunting report exposes a brutal truth – wildlife across the country is still being relentlessly persecuted, chased, and killed. People who stand up to this cruelty, including brave locals, are often met with violence and intimidation. So-called 'trail hunting' is a smokescreen. For the wildlife being harassed, the hounds forced to run through roads and fields, and the locals who suffer the fallout, we urgently need a proper ban on hunting."