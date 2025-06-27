IT looks set to be a weekend to head for the beach as an amber health alert comes into force.
The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) begins at 12 noon today, Friday, June 27, and ends at 6pm on Tuesday, July 1.
Temperatures across the South West could reach as high as 26C, especially on Sunday and into Monday.
Four other regions of England: the East Midlands, South East, East and London are also covered by the amber alert, with a lesser, yellow warning in place in Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands.
UKHSA is warning that the hot weather will likely put additional pressure on health and social care services, chiefly greater demand throughout the duration of the alert.
