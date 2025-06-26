Police have launched a new green wristband to improve support given by emergency services to people living with neurodiversity.
The Devon & Cornwall Police pilot is taking place in Cornwall and involves the use of wristbands, known as ‘neurodiversity IDs’, for individuals who are neurodivergent.
When scanned by the emergency services, the bands provide vital information about the person so emergency responders on the scene can give them the correct immediate help.
Police have worked with the neurodivergent community to create the wristbands which are designed to share details of a person’s neurodivergence, how they communicate best, any medical needs they may have and emergency contact details for their next of kin.
The aim is that the bands support improved interactions and communication between police officers, other emergency services and the wearer.
PC John Holland said: “We know emergency situations can sometimes be overwhelming.
“The wristbands are about putting the person at the centre of our response so we can make sure our communication and care is appropriate from the very first moment.
“The information that they provide will give us the tools we need to make sure our officers handle incidents in the most effective way possible.”
PC Holland added: “We know that we haven’t always got it right in the past, but these wristbands offer an opportunity for us to continue to progress and improve the service we provide to our neurodiverse community.”
Wristband development has involved Devon & Cornwall Police, the autistic community of Cornwall, the National Police Autism Association and the National Youth Neurodiversity Council. The wristbands were obtained from Seritag and use special communication technology chips in order to be scanned by first responders, caregivers and community members.
Project leaders in Cornwall are working with policing teams and partners to identify project participants.
If successful, the force hopes the project will be expanded throughout Devon and Cornwall.
