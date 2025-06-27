The Tavistock Times Gazette has a brand new office on Brook Street.
Mayor of Tavistock Steve Hipsey and consort Cathy Hipsey cut the ribbon to declare the office open today (Friday).
The new office is at 14 Brook Street, opposite the old office.
Reporters and sales staff will be based in the office, which publishes both the Tavistock Times Gazette and Okehampton Times.
At a time when local journalism is struggling, the move represents a show of optimism for those who believe in local news.
Mayor Steve said: “This is so important that we have the Tavi Times right here in town, visible, not on some trading estate, or worse still being done by someone in Glasgow on a computer and I know the reporters amongst you use your legs to go out and find out what is going on, but also the guys behind the scenes who are very important. You have been here since 1857, let’s hope you are there for another 100 years.”
Devon editor Joe Bulmer said: “This is a real morale boost for all our staff. Please come in and share your news with us.”
