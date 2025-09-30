Tavistock Town Council can give a boost to local groups with grants offered to those who apply by the end of October.
Community grants are available to local charities, clubs, or community groups in Tavistock.
The council is inviting applications for its community grants to support work by groups making a difference, running activities, providing support, or bringing people together.
Organisations based in Tavistock, or national charities with a Tavistock branch can apply by 4pm, Friday, October 31. To apply download the community grants application form on the council website grants page at this link: https://www.tavistock.gov.uk/council-services/grants.
Or request a copy by contacting Mrs A Cassidy, Tavistock Town Council, Drake Road, Tavistock, PL19 0AU 01822 613529 or email: [email protected]
