Tamar Energy Community (TEC) is holding the twelfth annual Tamar Energy Fest in Butchers’ Hall in Tavistock on Saturday (November 9) from 10am to 3pm
The free event is open to everyone and includes a series of stands manned by organisations giving expert help on supporting residents with their heating and other energy-use concerns
The theme is ‘Cosy, Efficient, and Future-Ready’ – focusing on supporting visitors with practical strategies for retrofitting homes to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and resilience against rising energy costs and climate change.
A TEC spokesman said: “With free entry, there’s plenty to interest you. If you’re concerned about the climate and biodiversity emergency, carbon reduction, and energy efficiency—or simply looking to lower your bills.
“Impartial advice will be available from our knowledgeable experts and exhibitors on retrofitting, energy management and more. You’ll also find information stalls, and interactive displays offering insights into effective strategies for reducing energy consumption and making informed home improvement decisions.”
Exhibitors will include Dartmoor Energy, NEA (National Energy Action), South West Water, Bramhill Builders, Fell Partnership, Kensa Heat Pumps and Metalectrique, Devon Wildlife Trust, Tavy Rail, Tamar Valley National Landscape, Tavistock Library and Transition Tavistock.
TEC said: “Whether you’re interested in implementing small changes or undertaking larger projects, Tamar Energy Fest provides a valuable opportunity to learn and connect with others committed to a sustainable future. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday.”
Further details on the event and other sources of advice on the TEC website here: https://tamarenergycommunity.com/events/