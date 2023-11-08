COMMUNITY dance sessions across West Devon are proving successful under Polish teacher Tom Ziemski and influenced by BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing programme. Sessions at Peter Tavy on Tuesdays 6—7pm at The village Hall; Princetown, Tuesdays, 7.45—8.45pm at the community Centre; Tavistock Wednesdays 6—7pm Tavistock College dance studio; Milton Coombe, Thursdays 6—7pm, Milton Coombe hall; Princetown Thursdays 7.45pm Princetown community centre; Okehampton on Fridays, 6.30—7.30pm at the Charter Hall Okehampton. Details: www.dartmoordance.co.uk, [email protected]