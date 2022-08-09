Community comes together to manage green burial meadow
Last week the Green Burial Wild Flower Meadow in Tavistock’s Plymouth Road Cemetery was a hive of activity between community partners when the town council and volunteer groups, Friends of the Green Burial Meadow and Tavistock Community Gardeners came together for the area’s annual scythe.
Hilli Mole, who started Friends of Green Burial Meadow, a group of volunteers, some of whom have loved ones buried there, was the driving force in reaching agreement with the council after several years of bouncing around ideas.
This relationship has now blossomed with improvements in the management of the Green Burial Meadow being considered on an annual basis.
One of the ideas that has been adopted is the traditional method of scything at the site. This method of maintenance is most suited as it more environmentally friendly than the alternative fuel heavy strimmers that leave a carbon footprint, safe to implement in this area and importantly is sympathetic to the wildlife and precious ecosystem that is developing year on year.
Scyther Kevin Austin from Skye Grove in Cornwall joined the working party last week, providing his expertise and passion for traditional land management methods, where he provided training and advice to the team on how to effectively manage the meadow using a scythe.
Kevin Austin said: ‘It’s such a pleasure to be involved in building such a wonderfully diverse meadow,.
‘Over the years, coming back annually to teach scything and to mow the meadow, we are now seeing the rewards of this style of management. There are huge increases in diversity, making my job an absolute joy, increasing plant species, hedgehogs, grass snakes, slow worms, shrews, crickets and hundreds of species of insects — may it spread far and wide to heal our precious land.
‘It’s a wonderful sanctuary and collaboration taking place between Tavistock Town Council and the public, well done everyone involved especially Hili Mole, Becky Rowe and volunteers.’
As part of the management plan, the surplus grass is raked to the side of the meadow further providing a habitat for the mammals and insects that call this peaceful oasis their home.
There is plenty to see in the meadow for those who wish to enjoy a quiet moment of peace and reflection from amphibians and reptiles to hedgehogs and the occasional pheasant. The meadow is abundant in diversity and butterflies, with nine different species identified so far.
This year the helleborine orchid reappeared and there is now a record number of orchids and at least 25 different wildflowers have been spotted much to the delight of those who visit this serene haven.
Lead volunteer Hili Mole said it was a special day and there was such a sense of achievement among the volunteers.
‘There’s still so much to learn about managing a wild meadow,’ she said. ‘Everyone said how lovely it would be to be buried here. Peace at last.’
The town council’s works manager expressed thanks to Kevin Austin, the Friends of the Green Burial Meadow, other volunteers and town council staff for all of their hard work last week scything and gathering the hay.
‘The Green Burial Wild Flower Meadow is where it is today due to the ongoing commitment and care from those involved who have helped to create and maintain a place of rest which supports our future,’ they said.
Tavistock Town Council has been providing a green burial service at Plymouth Road Cemetery since 1999.
The concept of the Green Burial Wild Flower Meadow is to provide a peaceful resting place in a manner which respects nature and the environment.
If you would like more information on the Green Burial Wild Flower Meadow or would like to join the volunteer group visit the website or contact the Town Council on [email protected]
