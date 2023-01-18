Members of the community have been gathering at the Woodland Centre, Gunnislake on Wednesdays since November last year. Each week they are welcomed by the bubbly cook, Natalie Jasper who has been providing tasty homemade soups, jacket potatoes and cakes between 1pm-3pm. There is also a committed team of helpers including Mai Evans from Livewest who had the idea for the project and acquired the funding from Volunteer Cornwall.