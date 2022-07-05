Comedian Paul Merton visits Tavistock deli

Well known comedian and presenter Paul Merton made a surprise visit to Tavistock high street while filming a Channel 5 travel documentary, writes Guy Boswell.

Paul, famous for appearing on BBC1 panel show Have I Got News for You, among other programmes, was spotted buying a takeaway cream tea at Carters Delicatessen on Monday.

Customers stood outside the well-known shop until filming finished on the latest of a multi-location filming schedule.

Carters’ owner Denis Mbu, said: ‘It was lovely having them here. Me and Sue, our manager, were filmed serving him with local takeaway cream tea with scones made on site and clotted cream from Langage Farm.

‘We joked about how controversial and important it is to know whether to put the jam on the scone, before or after the cream, depending whether you are in Devon or Cornwall.

‘They also bought chocolates and praised the shop and how appealing it is. That meant a lot to us because he and the film crew must go all over the place and see the best of things.’

Mr Mbu said he was not given much notice and only knew an exact time the day before. It is understood the crew were filming in Cornwall earlier before coming to Tavistock. They were then due to go to Bideford.

Mr Mbu added: ‘Paul is my kind of comedian. His sharp and intelligent humour is based on his observations and not the usual jokes. Sometimes it’s satirical and often surreal which appeals to me. My favourite TV comedy programme is QI and when Paul was on that, it was a dream come true for me.’

The film crew told the Tavistock Times they could not confirm any details about the programme or when it will aired, although it is thought to be ‘Motorhoming with Merton and Webster ‘ airing this summer.

The show follows Paul and Suki Webster (his wife and fellow comedian) on the road in a motorhome, visiting beautiful places, sampling local delicacies and meeting fellow motorhomers to share the need-to-know secrets of life on the move.