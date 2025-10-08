It might be slightly damp and drizzly in Tavistock but the annual Goose Fair is set to extend a warm welcome to expected crowds of visitors today.
The fair will soon be packed with crowds browsing about 200 stalls in the main streets which are closed to traffic.
Mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey said: “The Goose Fair is one of the great traditions of Tavistock and it is always a joy to see the town come alive. It’s a true celebration of community spirit and heritage. Come rain or shine, the fair continues to bring people together and show Tavistock at its very best.
“We are a welcoming and vibrant community that can organise one of the largest events in the region
“For our local businesses the fair provides an important boost. Goose Fair is good for Tavistock, good for business and good for the soul. It is a wonderful reminder of everything that makes our town such a special place.”
A one-way traffic system will operate with road closures from 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 7, all day on Goose Fair day on October 8, Wednesday, and ending at 7am on Thursday (October 9).
These roads will be closed to traffic: Plymouth Road (from Drake’s Statue to Bedford Square), Abbey Bridge/Abbey Place, Russell Street, Chapel Street, Market Road, Canal Road and the Gulworthy slip road (between the B3257 & A390).
Car parks will also be closed during the event. Bedford car park will be closed from Saturday, October 4, until 6pm on Sunday, October 12 for the fair; Chapel Street car park closes 5pm Tuesday, October 7 until 8am on Thursday, October 9; Guildhall car park closes 2pm on Monday, October 6, until 8am Thursday, October 9; Riverside car park closes at 5pm on Tuesday, October 7, until 8am on Thursday, October 9 (limited space available for permit holders and Goose Fair traders); Russell Street car park closes from 4.30pm on Tuesday, October 7, until 8am Thursday, October 9 and The Wharf car park will be closed 5pm Tuesday October 7 until 8am Thursday, October 9.
Bank Street and Brook Street car parks will be open, but Abbey car park is reserved for blue badge holders only.
The Bedford Square taxi rank will be closed – temporary ranks operate outside St Luke’s Hospice shop, Duke Street, and outside Newell’s Travel, West Street. Disability pay and display parking in Abbey Car Park (PL19 9AS) operates on Goose Day. Anyone bringing a minibus with disabled passengers should contact the town council - [email protected] - for advice.
Chargeable coach and car parking is available at Tavistock College and Tavistock Football Club, on Crowndale Road. Tavistock College will charge £5 per car with funds going to improve inclusion space and special educational needs outdoor space.
Goose Fair Park and Ride Bus Service will be operate from the following sites (£3 per adult): Yelverton Aerodrome (What3Words = ///shells.disarmed.highlighted); Gulworthy (What3Words = ///scarf.disengage.episode) – The Old Rectory Camping & Holiday Park PL19 8JA and Whitchurch Down (What3Words = ///cornering.fails.shed) . Card payments will be accepted.
Further details on accessible parking and dedicated fair bus services see this town council website link: https://www.tavistock.gov.uk/council-services/goose-fair/accessibility
