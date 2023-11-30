There will be colour, lights and camaraderie tomorrow night, Friday, December 1, in Tavistock, as the town gets all dressed up for Dickensian Evening.
The Christmas lights switch-on is at 5.45pm. The shops will be open late and there will be entertainment on every corner, with stilt walkers, choirs, bands and street entertainers performing throughout the town.
For children there are old fashioned merry-go-round fairground rides.
Here at the Tavistock Times Gazette, our offices in Brook Street will be open. Come and say hello and have a drink with us. We are planning a Winter Wonderland, details under wraps for now but come and see.
The mayor's carol singing takes place from 8 to 8.15pm in Bedford Square. You can access the carol sheet by scanning a QR code at our offices or a click here to bring up a copy on your smartphone. We will also have paper copies of the carol sheets to give out.