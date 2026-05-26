Volunteer mountain rescuers are inviting the public to look around their headquarters.
Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team Tavistock is having an open day at its rescue centre on Abbey Rise, near the police station, in the town on Saturday, June 6 from 9.30am-2pm.
A team spokesman said: “Each year we have an promotional open day at which the public can come along for a guided tour of our centre and our three emergency response vehicles. They can also chat with team about the rescues we’ve undertaken.”
One of the main attractions will be the team’s new, highly modified 4x4 rescue vehicle.
There will also be a team gazebo erected in Tavistock’s Bedford Square from 9am on the same day, for people to learn about the team’s vital work, with directions to the rescue centre.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.