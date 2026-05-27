Yelverton firefighters are appealing for drivers to leave room for fire appliances after being held up on a call-out.
The problem of emergency crews being delayed on call-outs is worse on village narrow roads.
A Yelverton Fire Station spokesman said: “We are asking you all in the rural areas to please just take a minute to think about when and when you park your vehicles
“Please just take a moment and look and think, ‘will the fire engine fit to get past my car?’
“We want to be able to get to anyone in their time of need as quickly as possible.
“If we can not fit through it takes vital seconds, if not minutes more for us to reach the address we need to get too.”
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