Come and hear survey results

Residents are urged to attend a public meeting where they can learn about the results of a survey on what matters to them in Tavistock.

People were asked to complete an online survey this spring so they could have a say in the first ever Tavistock Neighbourhood Development Plan which helps influence the town’s future.

Community involvement is important to ensure people have a say in what they want, with responses used to create a plan influencing the town’s future for years to come.

More than 14% of all households responded with 861 surveys completed. Survey suggestions have included a bowling hall and fast food outlets and clothes shops.

The meeting is at Tavistock Town Hall on Wednesday July 27 at 6.30pm. Everyone is invited and no reservation is required.

Town councillor Ursula Mann, chair of the steering group overseeing the plan, said: “We have some fascinating results to share. We encourage residents of all ages to attend the meeting. This is a great chance to help us make our town an even better place to live.”

Attendees will also receive a link to the full report and a Tavistock community profile (of population characteristics) and meet members of the steering group and local groups taking part, examine successful plans elsewhere and give the steering group ideas following the survey.

A decision on whether a neighbourhood plan project manager can be appointed and if £10,000 is available to create the plan will be also be announced.

The community plan, if approved by an inspector, will give residents power with legal backing to have a say over planned developments, such as housing, community facilities and shopping areas.