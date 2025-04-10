WITH only a few days left before the town-wide vote on the formal vision for Tavistock’s future residents can have an informal chat about their priorities.
On Thursday, May 1, Tavistock residents will have the final chance to vote to accept the final version of the town’s neighbourhood development plan which will help shape how their surroundings change.
The plan is the result of more than two years of consultation with residents on what they think is important, such as environment, leisure, shopping, transport, roads, heritage, architecture, health provision, youth facilities, roads and housing.
The referendum will take place on that day (the same day as county and town council votes) to give locals the democratic choice of giving Tavistock Town Council the right to formally adopt the plan. To be legally accepted the plan has to attract more than 50 per cent of those eligible to vote.
The first-ever local plan will help shape the future development of the town and will have to be taken into account by planning officers, councillors and planning inspectors when new development is considered.
Plan steering group member Stuart Honey said: “There is one last chance to speak to those behind the plan face-to-face when they will man a stall in Bedford Square on Saturday, April 26, 11am-3pm.
“Members of the steering group will be available to discuss the plan with residents. This is just days before the start of postal voting which starts on Wednesday, April 16. This is our final outreach campaign to ensure residents are fully informed about the plan.”
The group has distributed 6,000 leaflets about the vote.
Locals can read it in Tavistock Library and at the town council offices. For more information, including a copy of the plan and the steering group AI assistant, use this link: https://shorturl.at/0Rp9e