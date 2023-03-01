A WEST Devon college is encouraged by the high level of responses to its survey on a potential new uniform.
Any new design will take into account affordability, practicality, appearance and compatibility with the current job market.
James Buchanan, college vice-principal, said the consultation would be complete at the end of March.
‘We are very encouraged by the level of responses so far.
‘We’ve had about 300 and will be taking all comments into consideration when we go back to one of our providers, Lawsons, of Tavistock. We continue to work closely with them as we consider the feedback and what is realistic.
‘Of great concern in the current climate is the issue of affordability.
‘We want all families of all backgrounds to have access to our uniforms.
‘We will do all we can to not disadvantage sections of our school community, especially with the rising cost of living.
‘We also want the uniform to reflect the modern workplace.
‘Students should therefore, have some idea what they might be expected to wear in the world of work through our uniform .
‘In that context maybe a blazer is a bit old fashioned and not expected by employers any more, ie it’s not the norm to wear jackets in the office’
It was also important that there was clarity in what was expected in the standards of uniform for everyone.
The college was doing all it could with any new design to support families’ abilities to provide the right uniform at the right cost.
Staff, pupils and parents are all being surveyed.
Mr Buchanan stressed there were no preconceptions.
He said: ‘There’s no hidden agenda behind this consultation. We have no set ideas about what we want to bring in and no big changes.
‘The overiding concern is that new uniform should be fair and equally available to all.
‘So, when the uniform is introduced it will be a phased roll-out, so parents and carers don’t have to make a big outlay all at once.
‘This is important if families have recently made recent purchases and cannot afford to buy the new one so soon.’
The college has consulted on colour and the predominant favourite is for the status quo and for black trousers, skirts, blazers and jumpers.
The new uniform might therefore, include a warmer jumper, perhaps compensating for having no blazer and the current formal shirt.
Based on feedback from staff and parents, the college was also committed to a tie.
He said all aspects of the uniform were gender neutral as far as what students were expected to wear.
Tavistock College uniform plays an important part in the ethos and values of the college.