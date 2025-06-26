College students celebrated their exam success at a ceremony in Tavistock’s parish church.

The town centre St Eustachius’ church was packed with students who were ‘relieved’ their A-levels were over and happy their school year was over after intensive study. The event included staff and proud parents and a motivational speaker.

They now look forward to beginning a career or further studies at university or colleges or taking on apprenticeships. Many also said they were planning a year out from working and learning to travel.

Emily studied travel/tourism and health/social care: “I’m happy now exams are all over. I’m looking forward to going to uni to study to be a primary school teacher.”

Her friends Maisy Clarke is planning on taking up an apprenticeship and Charlton Cannone studied maths, physics and business A-levels to take up accountancy and maths at Cardiff University.

George took A-level history and English, aiming to study English at university after travelling to Thailand. He said his A-levels were ‘good’.

Long-term friends Bryony and Chloe both said they were ‘relieved’ their ‘stressful’ A-levels were over. Bryony took psychology, PE and business A-levels. She now plans to travel to Australia. Chloe wants to go to university after her psychology, physio exams and a B-Tech in PE.

Lily said her exams went ‘ok’. She is due to take up a trainee position with Andrew Brown in the town.

Tavistock College A-level student graduation ceremony with L to R: Bryony and Chloe at St Eustachius' Church.
Tavistock College A-level graduation ceremony with graduates (L to R) Emily, Charlton and Maisy.
