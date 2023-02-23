A COMMUNITY coffee morning will take place this weekend to raise urgently needed funds for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.
The coffee morning is being held on Saturday (March 4) from 10am until noon at Callington Methodist Church.
100% of the donations raised by the coffee morning will be going to the Disasters Emergency Committee, an organisation that brings together 15 UK charities to deliver a coordinated response in the affected areas.
For those who just wish to donate, there will be a collecting bucket at the door.