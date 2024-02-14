James is a former butterfly swimmer specialises in strength and conditioning coaching. He commands respect from his charges not only because of his coaching skills, but also because of his background. He has struggled with dyslexia, which swimming has helped him overcome and which enables him to empathise with swimmers who have challenges to overcome. He has also trained with GB swimmers, including Bejing Olympics bronze medalist Cassie Patten. He was very sporty as a youngster and found that dyslexia meant the swimming training regime suited him among the other sports. He said: “Although I have a specialism, the science of all sports is taken far more seriously now, as is nutrition and psychology. The psychology comes in when you believe you can achieve your goals, then parental influence is important and I then step in and show them the pathway to develop to reach those potentials. Tavistock Swimming Club has recently been caught in the middle of the two huge influences of Mount Kelly and its sports scholarships and big city clubs of Plymouth in terms of attracting swimming talent, so what we have achieved is very impressive for a small club. There’s therefore, a future shortage of swimmers in between coming to us and being developed.