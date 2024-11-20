This year’s Tavistock Christmas Tree Festival at St Eustachius’ Church promises to be as spectacular and magical as always with contributions from all corners of the community.
Sixty-six trees are promised from businesses, charities, schools, clubs, public bodies and community groups of all kinds. The organisers hope the festival will continue its huge attraction in a new era – after 15 years of success the festival organiser Pat Morrison has retired and has been replaced by Vanessa Bowles.
Vanessa said: “After 15 years of wonderful success Pat has retired and I’m excited to be taking over the running of the Christmas Tree Festival. An event like this is, of course, huge team effort and every member of the Friends of Eustachius’ committee are working hard to make the festival as fabulous as ever.”
Firm favourites return – the distinctive red, white and black of The Original Pasty House; handmade pieces from Soft Touch Needlecraft and innovative use of recycled waste from Tavistock Refillery to name but a few.
The contributions from all the schools promise to be a real treat, from sparkly stars to woodland scenes, as pupils have been busy planning their themed decorations
New creations this year include Dartmoor Llama Walks, run by Scarlett and Debbie, who are delighted to have a tree at the festival.
Vanessa said the pair are taking part to thank the community for their support and promise a tree laden with a variety of llama decorations including a bauble featuring each of our llamas and some handmade Dartmoor inspired flora.
Also new this year is a tree from Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site, while the Tavistock Community Nursing team (Livewell Southwest) are also new to the festival for the first time promising a tree decorated with a mix of blue and white baubles to represent the NHS and some handmade ornaments lovingly crafted by some of our staff and children, each one symbolising the incredible work of the nursing team.
The event asks for £1 donations from visitors with money raised to support the upkeep of the church – with 14 years of festivals having raised a total of more than £120,000.
Opening dates are Friday, November 29, 2.30pm-4.30pm; Sunday, December 1, 11am-4.30pm; Wednesday, December 4, 11am-4.30pm; Friday, December 6, 10am-9.30pm; Sunday, December8, 11am-4.30pm. All other days: 10am-4.30pm.