A Tavistock charity supporting those in need and alone at Christmas is looking for volunteers to help distribute festive food and treats to doorsteps while a separate community lunch is also being served up.
TaviHelps plans to deliver free Christmas Day lunches, a Boxing Day box and a small present direct to deserving households – volunteers to deliver festive spirit and to book and make nominations for those to receive this kind festive gesture are sought now.
The charity’s volunteers will also provide 40 people with Christmas lunch at the United Reformed Church (URC), prepared again by local chef Buster Brown.
TaviHelps organiser Judy Hirst said: “It’s wonderful news that Buster is able to help us once more. Everyone at the URC two years ago still remembers his superb food.”
Anyone on their own on Christmas Day who wants to join the lunch at the URC needs to book by email: [email protected] or call 07894 538131.
Meanwhile, TaviHelps volunteers are bringing Christmas to the homes of people needing cheering during the festive season with the treats and food which also needs to be booked as they are limited.
Organiser Graham Parker said: “Once more, the wonderful people of Tavistock are rallying round to help people who need support at this stressful time.
“We know from experience that there are many people in and around Tavistock who are alone and lonely in their homes at Christmas and families for whom a Christmas dinner is only a fond memory. Last year alone we delivered 200 treats – a Christmas dinner with all of the trimmings, a small gift and a traditional Boxing Day box of sweets and savouries.”
On Christmas Eve, the food and treats will be delivered to Tavistock and Whitchurch and further afield, to Mary Tavy, Princetown, Sampford Spiney, Horrabridge, Bere Alston, Gulworthy and Lamerton. Julie Credicott, of Blue Skies Catering in Tavistock, will prepare Christmas lunch for reheating on Christmas Eve for delivery.
To volunteer to help with delivering, fundraising or packing and donating presents please contact [email protected] or ring Graham on 07545 075942. To nominate a person or family to receive a Christmas please also contact Graham.