A small army of volunteers spread Christmas cheer to those struggling to make ends meet in Tavistock.
The Tavi Helps charitable group delivered children’s presents and adult treats along with food for a Christmas roast with pudding.
They gathered at Kilworthy Park on Saturday (December 23) to ensure 89 families received their treats and food to their door in time for Christmas Day.
The recipients have been nominated as being worthy of the charitable donations because they cannot provide gifts or a Christmas meal while most people take it for granted, said organiser Graham Parker.
This support comprised 200 meals kindly prepared overnight on Friday/Saturday by Julie Credicott, of Blue Sky Catering in Tavistock.
Coordinator Jules Gray said: “It’s been an overwhelming response from about 40 volunteers who have given up their free time to help people less fortunate than themselves.
“We do know that families receiving the meals and gifts do appreciate them from previous appeals. Of course there are even more pressures on households with the cost of living not improving the situation. Many people find themselves in an unfortunate situation through no fault of theirs. Luckily there are lots of others who recognise they are relatively better off and are enthusiastically helping make Christmas as special as possible and as they might expect it to be.”
She thanked Morrisons, Tesco at Roborough and Tavistock, Flapjackery and the Original Pasty House, both of Tavistock, and Tavistock Area Support Services charity (TASS), Hogs Bottom and Continental Fruits in Tavistock.
Oscar Ferris, 12, of Tavistock College student also climbed Mount Snowdon to raise £600 towards the food and treat boxes along with his mum’s employers Devon and Cornwall Carers.
Siblings Deb and Dan Allan and their mother Helen Allan were among the volunteers.
Dan said: “We enjoy giving something back to the community, to help those less fortunate than us.”
Muriellle Plant was on the volunteers’ welcome desk: “I’m well off compares with so many people and so I felt I needed to help people who find themselves in unfortunate circumstances at Christmas. It’s the least I can do.”
Some of the volunteers are pictured, above.