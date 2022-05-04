Choir members’ 158 years of song

Members of TVMVC with their long service certificates: Left to right Ray Hinton, Bob Berry, Phil Taylor, Eric Cruse, Chris Leggatt. ( TVMVC )

Five members of the Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir, whose members are drawn from both sides of the Tamar, have amassed 158 years of male voice choir singing between them!

After two years of cancelled annual dinners because of lockdowns and covid restrictions, the choir was recently able to invite the chairman of the Cornish Federation of Male Voice Choirs, Phil Taylor, to join them at their annual dinner and to present long service certificates to the men involved. Unfortunately, John Springham, suffering from covid, couldn’t be present.

Bob Berry from Tavistock has been with the choir for 30 years, Ray Hinton from Horrabridge 26 years, Eric Cruse from Princetown 20 years and Chris Leggett and John Springham 42 and 40 years respectively. They have all been enjoying practices for concerts far and wide, which have brought in many thousands of pounds for charity.

Eric said: ‘The camaraderie, the practices, the concerts – I’d be lost without it.’