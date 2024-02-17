Michael said: “To walk through a wood, to listen and to see the wind in the trees, to touch the bark of a tree, and to plant a tree, is to join hands with nature, to feel a deep sense of belonging. Many of the 100,000 city children who have come for a week of farming, of living in the countryside, have felt for the first time that precious connection between us and the world about us. Once felt it is never forgotten. A seed is planted.”