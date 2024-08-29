Four West Devon friends are planning a non-stop 48-hour walk across two moors in memory of one of the walker’s father and for charity to support the hospital where he was treated.
The team, from Tavistock, and St Ann’s Chapel, are walking the 117-mile Two Moors Way, from Lynmouth in North Devon on the edge of Exmoor, then across Dartmoor and finishing on the coast at Wembury, near Plymouth.
The arduous walk - Devon 117 - across rugged terrain is planned over two days and two nights (Friday-Saturday, October 18-19) without overnight stops, using torches and maps and compasses, rather than digital aids.
Steve Andrews’ father Roger, a retired telecoms engineer, died of cancer last year, having been given six months to live without treatment or 12 months with treatment. He chose treatment shortly after diagnosis in 2020 at the Velindre cancer hospital in Cardiff. The friends are raising money for the hospital on their sponsored walk and have already reached £750.
Steve said: “My dad got outstanding care and treatment. I can’t speak highly enough about the staff. He had an extremely aggressive form of cancer with glioblastoma, a tumour in the brain, and died last year.
“My family are all extremely grateful to the hospital because they gave him a substantial extra lease of life, so, the least we can do is help raise funds for them. The hospital is run by a combination of NHS and charity funds. This is my way of saying thank you for giving my dad to us for longer and to help give other people the same chance.”
Steve, a military medic, will be joined by Royal Marine Nigel Locke, Steve Payne and Lee Wickett. The group undertake a challenge each year to satisfy their sense of adventure and need for a physical challenge and use their military skills. Last year, they walked nine of the highest peaks in the UK to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MND) in memory of Lee’s dad Mark who died in 2022 from MND.
To donate see the group’s Facebook page Devon One One Seven, or the justgiving page: https://shorturl.at/LM0Cp