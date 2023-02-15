THREE charities have received a share of the £9,000 raised at Tavistock Lions’ Trees of Light last Christmas.
At a recent club meeting, Paul Blowey, president of the Lions’ Club of Tavistock, Matt Hibbert, the club’s chair of community services and John Noblet, who co-ordinates the Trees of Light, presented the cheques to St Luke’s Hospice, the Plymouth and Cornwall Cancer Fund and the Children’s Hospice South West.
The money was raised from the Trees of Light and the sale of Christmas cards and Paul thanked all those involved in making the Trees such a success.
He especially thanked all of those who had sponsored lights in memory of loved ones or special occasions as well as Tavistock Town Council works staff for erecting and decorating the trees, the Tavistock Times for publishing the sponsor form and the names of those remembered and in particular Simon and Lucie Luke of Morris Bros. (Tavistock) Ltd whose financial support ensures that all the money raised goes to the nominated charities.
Receiving the cheques were Peter Ward, community fundraiser for St Luke’s Hospice, Sara Aspley, Chair of Plymouth & Cornwall Cancer Fund with treasurer Jane Bewes and Annabel Roberts, area fundraiser for Children’s Hospice South West