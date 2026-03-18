Sir Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon, has said he is committed to finding long-term solutions to improve rail reliability across the South West.
He met representatives of the North Devon Line Rail Promotion Group at Crediton Station to discuss rail resilience in the West Country and the growing impact of severe weather on rail services.
Campaigners emphasised the urgent need to strengthen the robustness of key routes and discussed measures, including bridge fortification, vegetation clearance, and increased collaboration with the Environment Agency.
Sir Mel said: “Reliable rail links are vital for our communities, particularly in rural areas with limited alternatives. I welcomed the opportunity to hear directly from campaigners and will continue to press for practical, long-term solutions to improve resilience across the region.”
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