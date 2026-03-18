Year 6 pupils at St Andrew's CofE Academy in Buckland Monachorum began British Science Week with a hands-on experiment inspired by the theme, 'Curiosity.'
Pupils explored scientific concepts such as irreversible changes, dissolving, and gases using vitamin tablets. Acting as chemists, they predicted the outcome of placing a tablet in water inside a sealed tube. They then observed the reaction and analysed their results.
Debbie Nunn, Headteacher at St Andrew’s CofE Academy, said: "Our Year 6 pupils showed great curiosity and teamwork as they predicted, tested, and reflected on their results. Activities like this bring science to life and encourage children to think like real scientists."
British Science Week, run by the British Science Association and funded by UK Research and Innovation, is a ten-day celebration of science, technology, engineering, and maths that encourages UK STEM participation.
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