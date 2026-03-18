Girlguiding South West England has joined a partnership with the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) to inspire more young women and girls into STEM subjects.
The partnership aims to inspire young women and girls within Girlguiding to explore the world of infrastructure and a career as a civil engineer.
In the collaboration, the two organisations have developed a new free resource for Guides and Rangers aged ten to 18.
Girlguiding members who complete at least two of the activities in the civil engineering challenge will earn the new badge.
The activities to earn the badges bring civil engineering to life, from building chocolate bar bridges and a tower on jelly, to responding to a simulated emergency by creating water systems and shelters for vulnerable communities.
Girlguiding leaders can run the activities themselves, but the programme also aims to connect local units with practicing civil engineers who volunteer for the ICE to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) careers.
The 19th Plymouth Guides and Rangers are among the first in the region to work towards the new badge.
Civil engineer and ICE STEM volunteer, Gemma Maynard, who works as a maritime engineer for AECOM, is one of the unit’s leaders.
She said: “I'm incredibly excited to see this badge launching in the South West.
“It represents a wonderful moment where my volunteering life and my professional life come together in a flurry of badges.
“It’s fantastic to see Girlguiding embracing civil engineering as a potential career path. I hope it inspires many young people to explore the opportunities our industry has to offer.”
Girlguiding leaders, Guides and Rangers praised the badge activities, rating them 4.5 out of five stars.
ICE South West regional director Miranda Housden said: “We’re looking for the very best problem solvers to join our profession, people who want to tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges.
“Through this programme with Girlguiding, we hope to show girls and young women the meaningful, rewarding impact they can make as engineers.
“Civil engineers are at the heart of creating infrastructure that makes a real difference, and we want them to see themselves in that future.”
The South West’s adoption of the new badge follows a successful pilot in the other areas of the country resulting in 15,000 badges being awarded nationwide.
Feedback surveys from participants showed a significant increase in their interest in civil engineering careers, rising from 17 percent before the activities, to 83 percent after completion.
Chief commissioner for Girlguiding South West England, Racheal Tattum, said: “We are excited to be working with ICE to empower our young members. This partnership will help girls explore the incredible impact they can have as engineers, innovators, and leaders.
“Through this collaboration, members will take part in hands on civil engineering and infrastructure focused activities designed to spark curiosity, build confidence, and inspire future career pathways”.
Girlguiding units looking to take part in the civil engineering challenge can visit www.girlguidingsouthwest.org.uk/about-us/partners for more information.
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