Okehampton Castle’s beloved annual Bluebell Sunday event is set to return on May 17 this year.
The day will run from 10am to 3pm and include free entry to the castle along with a range of entertainment and activities to enjoy.
Okehampton Castle was once the largest castle in Devon and was built after the Norman Conquest in 1066 as a motte and bailey castle.
The castle, run by English Heritage, is particularly famous for its bluebells which bloom in the surrounding woodland each spring. The event has been a popular attraction since 1917 when local benefactor Sydney Simmons gifted the castle to the Okehampton Castle Trust.
This year Sydney Simmons’ descendants are due to visit from Australia on May 20.
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