Okehampton United Charities (OUC) has donated a large sum to Okehampton College’s Neurodiverse Group to fund extracurricular activities for its members.
The donation has already funded a visit from Entertainingly Different’s Rob Pudner, who delivered the first of three drama workshops to some of the group’s members.
Students took part in team-building and confidence-boosting activities, and OUC clerk Karen Percival also attended to see the drama group at work and to meet some of the children.
The workshop was a great success, with many students commenting that they were looking forward to the next session.
The leaders of Okehampton College’s Neurodiverse Group have thanked the OUC for its donation, which they said “will make so much of a difference for our young people moving forward.”
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