In addition to her main weekend celebrations, the Friendship Club held a special surprise lunch event to commemorate turning 100 yesterday (Wednesday, June 28) at The Anchorage Centre, where those who wished to give a gift were instead welcomed to make a donation to Devon Air Ambulance, a charity Doreen has been a staunch supporter of after her other son (Dennis’s brother) accidentally fell through a barn roof and was airlifted to hospital by the service soon after it first became operational in the early 1990s.