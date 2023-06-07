The Carnival Week fun kicks off on Saturday, July 8 with a music festival organised by TaviFringe with dancers, drummers, bands and choirs performing from 10am onwards. There will be food and drink stalls in Butchers’ Hall and a bar and barbecue in the West Devon Club garden where much of the entertainment will take place, from morris dancers to brass bands and contemporary line up. This is followed on the Sunday with the Lions’ ever-popular ‘Fun Day in the Meadows’ with the usual dog show, duck race, children’s rides and a car boot sale. Magician Emazdad will be returning by popular demand as well as the Punch and Judy Show. As part of the afternoon, the Lions will introduce their new Young Ambassadors, kindly sponsored by Lawsons of Tavistock and the Tavistock Times Gazette, and who in a break with tradition, have been appointed to replace the role of Carnival Princess and attendants.