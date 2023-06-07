CARNIVAL Week is on the horizon in Tavistock and will this year be bringing the sound of music to the streets of the town.
Organised primarily by the Lions Club of Tavistock, it culminates on Saturday, July 15 with a carnival procession through town with entrants invited to dress up on the theme of their favourite musical. From old classics like The Wizard of Oz and Carousel to the more modern of Les Misérables and Hamilton or even The Lion King, the choice is only limited by the imagination.
The Carnival Week fun kicks off on Saturday, July 8 with a music festival organised by TaviFringe with dancers, drummers, bands and choirs performing from 10am onwards. There will be food and drink stalls in Butchers’ Hall and a bar and barbecue in the West Devon Club garden where much of the entertainment will take place, from morris dancers to brass bands and contemporary line up. This is followed on the Sunday with the Lions’ ever-popular ‘Fun Day in the Meadows’ with the usual dog show, duck race, children’s rides and a car boot sale. Magician Emazdad will be returning by popular demand as well as the Punch and Judy Show. As part of the afternoon, the Lions will introduce their new Young Ambassadors, kindly sponsored by Lawsons of Tavistock and the Tavistock Times Gazette, and who in a break with tradition, have been appointed to replace the role of Carnival Princess and attendants.
Music during the afternoon will be provided by Blowzone and duo Jack of All Trades and there will be charity stalls and food and drink from the Lions’ tea tent and barbecue. On Monday evening, there will be a Peace Poster awards evening in the Bedford Hotel and on Tuesday, the Pavement Artists Competition takes place in Brook Street. On Wednesday evening the musical theme continues with the Concert in the Church with Stannary Brass, Blowzone and the highly entertaining and amusing Rubber Band where some audience participation is expected!
Tavistock Athletic Club stages its annual town relay races on Thursday evening starting in the Meadows and for the less energetic, in the Guildhall Courtroom starting at 7pm, there will be a fascinating talk entitled Tavistock Railways — North & South given by retired railway man and popular speaker Bernard Mills.
On Friday, local traders battle it out at skittles in the Stannary Arms whilst the fairground is starting to be assembled in Bedford Square, scaffolding permitting!
On the final day of the week, procession day on Saturday, July 15, there will be a fun fair and food stalls in Bedford Square as well as a Miss Ivy event in the Guildhall car park.
Email [email protected] or call 0345 833 4807 for an entry pack. Full details can be found at www.tavistocklions.org.uk